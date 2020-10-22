Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Goes Digital With Durga Puja Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in the history of Durga Puja festival of Mumbai, the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti is conducting a 'no guest' Durga Puja this year. One of the oldest Durga Pujas of the city which started in 1930, this will be the first time in 91 years that the Puja heritage will have a ceremonial Ghot Pujo instead of a Murti Pujo.

The Ghot Pujo essentially means worshipping an urn symbolising the goddess. There will be 2 urns symbolising Maha Durga and each of her children, the Samiti said.

READ | UK's Durga Puja And Diwali Celebrations Turn Virtual Amid COVID-19; Fun Events Lined Up

READ | Calcutta High Court Eases Restrictions On Durga Puja Pandals, Permits Visitors

In alignment with new normal

The Samiti has said that the rituals of Durga Puja will be conducted keeping in mind the new normal.

"In light of the pandemic and safety of our members and devotees, we are going to have a no guest Durga Puja this time. This will be the first time in 91 years of our Puja heritage that we are having a ceremonial Ghot Pujo instead of a Murti Pujo," the Samiti said in a statement.

The Samiti has said all their traditional Pujos and rituals including Pushpanjali, Arati, Shondhi Pujo, Maa’er bhog, will be carried out at Sangam Hall, Marine Drive and will be digitally broadcasted to all the devotees on multiple social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Besides Durga Puja the Samiti every year also celebrates the Bengali New Year along with Kabiguru’s birth anniversary followed by Sharodutsav, Kojagori Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and Basant Utsav. The Samiti is less than a decade away from turning centenarian.

(Image credit: PTI)

READ | Centre Working Relentlessly For Fast Development Of West Bengal: PM Modi On Durga Puja

READ | WATCH: PM Modi Speaks Bengali To The People Of West Bengal In His Durga Pujo Address