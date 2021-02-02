BookMyShow Trolls Rahul Gandhi's 'Monday Morning' Budget Face; Does A Double-think

Ticketing site BookMyShow on Monday deleted a tweet it posted about former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'disinterested face' while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2021-2022. Soon after his expression was captured in the Lok Sabha, the pictures went viral on Twitter, triggering a number of memes and jokes.

'If Monday morning had a face...'

BookMyShow shared the same image in response to one of its own tweets. "If Monday morning had a face, how would it be?” the ticketing portal asked its followers in a tweet earlier in the day. The screenshot of the tweet is also doing rounds on social media with netizens asking why the tweet was taken down. There has been no response from BookMyShow yet but it seems like it made the move to avoid any political backlash.

If #MondayMorning had a face, how would it be? Answer with GIFs. — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) February 1, 2021

So @bookmyshow had to delete a very basic meme on @RahulGandhi when congress isn’t even in power. This is how fascism looks like ðŸ¥² pic.twitter.com/zSMAmPr91P — mthn (The Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) February 1, 2021

Rahul Gandhi making my day better with his reactions to the Union Budget announcement!!XD I foresee so many memes! pic.twitter.com/Nzzsw0nQkK — Steffe (@SteffeGrace) February 1, 2021

Finance Minister hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Budget favours certain crony capitalists, saying Congress-ruled Kerala-government in the past had handed over a port in the state to the same businessman on an invitation basis.

Soon after the Budget presentation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi government plans to hand over India's assets to crony capitalists through stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSU banks and an insurance company, in the next fiscal.

"Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi government plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," he said after the presentation of the Union Budget. Responding to the comment of Gandhi, the Finance Minister said he repeats this particular question every 15 days.

"The party which even today does not know to explain if I take one example of Kerala under Congress giving away sea port development on an invitation basis to one of the crony capitalists that he is talking about," she questioned.

"Can he (Gandhi) explain as to how for developing Vinizam port a crony capitalist, I would not call him that but he uses that word, was invited by the Congress party...if he cannot answer that I think Rahul Gandhi should understand either understand nothing what he is speaking about or he is being ill-advised," she said.

