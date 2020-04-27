Germany, Britain Call For 'green Recovery' To Revive Economy After COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany and the United Kingdom have urged countries to ensure a 'green recovery' while making efforts to revive the global economy that is currently facing a crisis due to coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Germany's Environment Minister Svenja Schulze, while talking to officials from over 30 countries said that they should invest in a recovery program that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the future.

Germany's Environment Minister Svenja Schulze told the Associated Press, "We mustn't invest in technologies of the past." While noting that some countries are planning to build new coal-fired power plants as part of their recovery programs to return to business as usual. Britain’s Business Secretary Alok Sharma during the talks said that the world must work together to support a green recovery from the pandemic in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Many environmentalists have warned that heavily polluting industries are taking advantage of the vast amounts being offered by countries as part of the stimulus packages to revive the economy keeping in mind the coronavirus lockdown. The two-day long virtual talks that are being co-hosted by Germany and the United Kingdom will see the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres taking part along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on April 28.

Decrease in pollution

The world is seeing a significant decrease in pollution since the lockdown has begun in most parts of the globe. However, the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on April 22 said that fall in greenhouse gas emissions linked to the global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is only 'short-term good news'. The WMO expects emissions to return to normal once the global economy starts recovering from the coronavirus outbreak. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the lockdown has played a huge role in bringing down pollution levels in the continent by about 50%.

