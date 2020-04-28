UK Health Secretary Says Some Children Have Died From Syndrome Linked To COVID-19

The United Kingdom Health Secretary Matt Hancock is worried about the growing number of children being admitted to the hospital with symptoms apparently linked to coronavirus. According to reports, the National Health Service (NHS) bosses have written to doctors across the country to urgently refer children with sore stomach and heart problems to hospital. Recently, more than a dozen children with severe illness were admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment at intensive care units.

Read: UK PM Johnson Warns Against Lifting Lockdown, Says It Will Jeopardize NHS Staff's Efforts

Media reports suggest that most children being admitted to hospital have Kawasaki disease, a rare vascular condition that is the main cause of acquired heart disease in under-18s in the UK. As per reports, the condition came into light when dozens of children were admitted to intensive care units across the country showing symptoms related to Kawasaki disease. The concerning part for health experts came when blood tests of these children showed similar inflammation seen in adult COVID-19 patients.

Read: UK: Police Close Down Property After Visiting More Than 30 Times Over Lockdown Breaches

The UK government's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, while speaking at a daily press briefing told reporters, "This is a very rare situation but I think it is entirely plausible that this is caused by this virus, at least in some cases." Some children admitted to the hospital with the rare condition reportedly tested negative for coronavirus, but doctors suspect that the tests may have simply missed the virus.

Read: Australia Slams China Over 'economic Coercion' Threat, Says It Made A 'principled Call'

Coronavirus outbreak

The United Kingdom on April 26 reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in nearly four weeks. According to data by worldometer, the United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,57,149 cases of coronavirus, of which over 21,092 people have lost their lives. There are currently 1,35,713 active cases while 1,559 remain under critical condition. The worldwide death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has surpassed the 2,11,900 mark with over 3 million people infected as of April 28.

Read: Donald Trump Abandoned His Media Briefings Over The Weekend Only To Come Back Subdued

(Image Credit: AP)