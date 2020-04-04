The Debate
COVID-19: Centre To Procure 10 Crore Hydroxychloroquine Tablets For Healthcare Workers

General News

Previously, the ICMR had recommended that the tablet should be used only for healthcare workers and for assistants in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19

Union Health Ministry has placed a huge order of hydroxychloroquine tablets from multiple pharmaceutical companies across the country. This order of about 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets has been placed for supply to healthcare workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 

READ: Central Govt Restricts Sale Of Recommended Coronavirus Prophylactic Hydroxychloroquine

Health Ministry's big order

News agency ANI quoted a health ministry official stating, "We have placed an order of approximately 10 crore tablets for the anti-malarial drug — hydroxychloroquine tablets. Prior to this, we have purchased over 70 lakh tablets."

Previously, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommended that the tablet should be used only for healthcare workers and caregivers who are treating or are in direct contact with the suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients. According to the Health Ministry, these drugs are not recommended for children less than 12 years of age, pregnant and lactating women.

READ: India Bans Export Of Recommended Coronavirus Prophylactic Hydroxychloroquine; Uses Here

On March 26, the Central government had restricted the sale and distribution of 'hydroxychloroquine' stating it as an essential drug to meet the requirements of any emergency arising due to COVID-19 pandemic. "The Central government is satisfied that the drug 'hydroxychloroquine' is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to pandemic COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate and restrict the sale and distribution of the drug and preparation based thereon for preventing their misuse," an order said.

READ: Dr Hemant Thakkar Busts Myth About Hydroxychloroquine Being Anti-malarial

 READ: Naval Dockyard Makes PPE To Support Health Care Workers

