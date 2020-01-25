The Debate
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Receives Ceremonial Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan

General News

President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who is the Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade, was welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for this year's Republic Day Parade, received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bolsonaro, upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, the President of Brazil had met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi. The visit of President Bolsonaro is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding extensive talks following which the two countries will ink 15 agreements to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas such as oil and gas, mining and cybersecurity.

READ | With Jair Bolsonaro's Vist, India-Brazil Likely To Sign These 15 Agreements From Various Fields

READ | Jaishankar Calls On Brazilian Prez

Bolsonaro's visit to India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Saturday and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries in a range of areas, including trade and investment.

Bolsonaro arrived in India on Friday, accompanied by his daughter Laura Bolsonaro, daughter-in-law Leticia Firmo, eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian parliament and a large business delegation. 

The Brazilian president is in India primarily to grace the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday as the chief guest and explore ways to boost trade ties with India at a time when both the large economies are hit by slowdowns.

READ | Brazil President To Be Chief Guest At Republic Day During 4-day Visit To India

The second day of his visit is packed with several engagements, including his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will subsequently, be followed by the exchange of agreements between India and Brazil in different fields.

India's ties with Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, has been on an upswing in the last few years. The country has a population of 210 million with USD 1.8 trillion-economy.

READ | Brazilian President Bolsonaro To Arrive In India On 4-day Visit Today

(With inputs from ANI)

