With Jair Bolsonaro's Vist, India-Brazil Likely To Sign 15 Agreements In Various Fields

India and Brazil will make its bilateral relations stronger by likely signing 15 agreements in the fields of social security, bioenergy, cybersecurity, and health and medicine. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's ongoing four-day visit in India will be also focusing on the fields of agriculture, energy and defence in his agreement with India.

Current trade levels between India and Brazil

According to an MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) official, the current trade levels between the two countries stand at USD 8.2 billion. The official also said that the two countries will also be looking to work together in the area of bio-fuels.

A warm welcome to President @jairbolsonaro!



We are delighted to host him and we look forward to his taking part in our Republic Day celebrations.



His visit will add strength to India-Brazil relations. pic.twitter.com/Ir5xqBbeSe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Bolsonaro, who is on a four- day visit in India will be gracing the Republic day celebration on 26 January as the the chief guest. This is the first visit of Bolsonaro to India after he assumed office in January last year. The second day of the visit is packed with several engagements, including his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will subsequently be followed by the exchange of agreements between India and Brazil in different fields.

Bolsonaro's four-day schedule

As per the schedule on Sunday, Bolsonaro will witness the Republic Day parade as the Chief Guest, as well as attend "At Home" Reception by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Other engagements include his meetings with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar; a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, and a visit to Raj Ghat in New Delhi to lay a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi; and a visit to Taj Mahal on Monday.

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers, including Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Fraga Araujo, Minister Chief of Staff Jose Vicente Santini; Agriculture and Lifestock Minister Tereza Cristina Correa da Costa Dias; Mines and Energy Minister Admiral Bento Costa Lima Leite de Alburquerque Junior; Science, Technology, Communications and Innovation Minister Macros Cesar Pontes.

Other ministers who are part of the delegation include Minister Chief of the Secretariat of Government General Luiz Eduardo Ramos Baptista Pereira; Minister Chief of Institutional Security Office General Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Pereira; Vice Minister for Foreign Trade and International Affairs Macros Prado Troyja; Vice Minister for the Investment Partnership Program Martha Seillier; and Vice Minister of Defence products (Ministry of Defense) Marcos Rosas Degaut. President of Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brazil) Rear Admiral Sergio Ricardo Segovia Barbosa will also be part of the delegation.

(With inputs from ANI)

