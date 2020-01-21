Brazil President To Be Chief Guest At Republic Day During 4-day Visit To India

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be on his first State visit to India who will be the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2020. Bolsonaro’s delegation will include seven ministers, Chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and businessmen.

Bolsonaro will arrive in New Delhi on January 24 for the four-day State visit and will meet President Ramnath Kovind the next day followed by talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also address business leaders of both countries at the India-Brazil business forum on January 27, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

Brazil’s last presidential visit was by President Michel Temer in October 2016 on the sidelines of the eighth BRICS Summit in Goa. In November 2019, PM Modi visited Brasilia, Brazil’s capital city, to attend the ninth BRICS Summit.

“Our bilateral relations are based on a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to foster economic growth of both countries,” said MEA.

During Bolsonaro’s four-day visit, India and Brazil are looking to seal 20 pacts across defence, agriculture, healthcare, and mineral. India-Brazil trade relations are almost on even keel as Indian exports in 2018-19 amounted to $3.8 billion while the Brazilian imports stood at $4.4 billion.

Strong bilateral ties

New Delhi’s strategic partner imports agro-chemicals, synthetic yarns, auto components and parts, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products, while Brazilian exports to India include crude oil, gold, vegetable oil, sugar and bulk mineral and ores. In 2018, India’s investments in Brazil stood around $6 billion, especially in IT, pharmaceutical, and energy sector among others.

Brazil’s elevation to a strategic partner in 2006 started a new phase in the bilateral relations which are compounded by other multifaceted relationships at global platforms like BRICS, IBSA, G-20. Bolsonaro's visit to India comes at a crucial time when the Brazilan President is facing backlash for his handling of Amazon fires.

