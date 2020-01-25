Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of the upcoming 71st Republic Day celebrations, Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Capital. The Brazilian President is on a 4-day visit to India and will be the Chief Guest at the 71st Republic Day Prade on January 26 at the National Capital.

Delhi: President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil President is on a 4-day visit to India and will be chief guest at 71st Republic Day Parade. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Qtan18zsk8 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

Before his meeting with the Prime Minister, the Brazilian President also visited Rajghat and offered a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Upon his visit to Rajghat, President Bolsonaro also signed the visitor's book.

President Bolsonaro receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind accorded a ceremonial welcome to Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro at Rashtrapati Bhawan, post which he was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi.

President Kovind accorded a ceremonial welcome to President @JairBolsonaro of Brazil at Rashtrapati Bhavan 🇮🇳🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/lEurYl06EF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2020

Brazilian President's India visit

The Brazilian President arrived in India on January 24 and was accompanied by his daughter Laura Bolsonaro, daughter-in-law Leticia Firmo, eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian parliament and a large business delegation.

President Bolsonaro's visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Brazil in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence. Brazil will also work on exploring ways to boost trade ties with India at a time when both economies are hit by the economic slowdown.

President Bolsonaro's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was followed by the exchange of agreements between India and Brazil in multiple fields. The delegation-level talks between both the nations were also attended by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and NSA of India, Ajit Doval.

Delhi: President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold delegation-level talks. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and NSA of India, Ajit Doval, also present. pic.twitter.com/QjWSaB6DdQ — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

India's ties with Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, has been on an upswing in the last few years. The country has a population of 210 million with USD 1.8 trillion-economy.

