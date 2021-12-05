Nagaland Civilian Killings Updates: Situation Remains Tense; Curfew Imposed

"Condolences to families of all those who lost their lives in Nagaland today. Amit Shah should be sacked All his peace accords with fringe groups were meant to deceive. 7 officers were killed by insurgents in Manipur in Nov. No peace in NE, only violence"

"Earlier Army's Assam Rifles became trigger happy and killed 7 Naga civilians in Mon Modi govt was willing to “share sovereignty” with separatists like NSCN(IM). And what is the result on the ground? Civilian deaths and killings of our soldiers," he added.

"All of Shah's advisors for talks with NSCN IM had failed and now will have no chance of succeeding. The lives of 9 Army men in Kashmir were not avenged with any surgical strike, but playing cricket in Dubai immediately after."