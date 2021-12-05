Nagaland Civilian Killings Updates: Situation Remains Tense; Curfew Imposed

Quick links:
Image: PTI
An order issued by the state home department signed by Chief Secretary J Alam stated that the Nagaland government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the firing incident that claimed the lives of 13 civilians and 1 soldier on Saturday, December 4, in the remote regions of the northeast, which borders Myanmar.
A curfew has been imposed in the Mon district after violence erupted in Nagaland's district over the reported killings in Oting village on Saturday.
Following the Nagaland firing incident that claimed the lives of 13 civilians and 1 soldier, 2 more civilians have been reported dead during today's protest.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to extend condolences to the bereaved families of civilians who were killed in the Nagaland fire incident, "Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of 13 civilians during counter-insurgency operations in Mon, Nagaland. I express my condolence to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Hope the high-level SIT will bring out the truth & help ensure justice".
Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi condemning the incident shared a tweet concerning the action taken on the same, "SIT shall investigate the incident from all angles. A court of inquiry has also been instituted against the army personnel involved. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families & wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons. In the meantime, I appeal to everyone to maintain peace".
Following the Nagaland fire incident, locals have set fire at the army camp. The army opens a blank fire to control the situation.
According to official sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General M M Naravane have been briefed about the Nagaland fire incident that claimed the lives of 13 civilians and 1 soldier.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio who was in Delhi earlier has now arrived at Kohima. He rushed to the state as in an unfortunate incident, at least 13 civilians were gunned down in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening. CM Rio will chair a high-level meeting soon.
A high-level meeting chaired by Nagaland DGP is underway. The meeting is held concerning the fire incident that claimed the lives of 11 civilians.
Nagaland firing incident: State Minister Paiwang Konyak is reaching the spot where the incident took place, to take stock of the situation.
Army on the killing of civilians in anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland's Mon district stated, "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.
The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries."
"Condolences to families of all those who lost their lives in Nagaland today. Amit Shah should be sacked All his peace accords with fringe groups were meant to deceive. 7 officers were killed by insurgents in Manipur in Nov. No peace in NE, only violence"
"Earlier Army's Assam Rifles became trigger happy and killed 7 Naga civilians in Mon Modi govt was willing to “share sovereignty” with separatists like NSCN(IM). And what is the result on the ground? Civilian deaths and killings of our soldiers," he added.
"All of Shah's advisors for talks with NSCN IM had failed and now will have no chance of succeeding. The lives of 9 Army men in Kashmir were not avenged with any surgical strike, but playing cricket in Dubai immediately after."
Shah's ‘macho’ removal of A370 & statement of taking back Aksai China is a JUMLA now with the Chinese occupying parts of Ladakh and Arunachal.— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 5, 2021
Shah should not be allowed to resign. Only sacked. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow in Lok Sabha
"I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow in Lok Sabha," Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said.
"Worrisome news from #Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!"
Sources informed that 14 dead bodies (inclusive of martyred army soldier) are currently at Civil Hospital, Mon and will proceed for the funeral, which is likely to be held at 2 pm.
In the aftermath of the Nagaland civilian killings that took place on December 4, the internet services, SMS provision on cellular networks have been temporarily suspended across the Mon district.
1 soldier of the Army's 3 Corps has succumbed to injuries in the firing incident.
"Oting's (Mon) disturbing and tragic incident in which civilians were killed will be thoroughly investigated and justice will be served. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. In the wake of the tragedy, I urge peace from everyone!," Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Yanthungo Patton shared on Twitter.
MLA Zeliang said, "I condemn in no uncertain terms the killings of innocents at Oting, Mon, there is no excuse for such massacre. An enquiry commission headed by a retired judge should be immediately set up and stringent action taken up against the security personnel involved. Such brutality, especially from security forces, in a civilised society where we all yearn for peace and tranquility is most unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the 13 souls lost. And wishing a speedy recovery to those injured."
The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine. The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), officials of Assam Rifles said.
Notably, Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based.
"The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the Armed forces said in a statement.
"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives at the firing incident in Nagaland’s Oting. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of those injured and peace to be restored,' CM Conrad shared on Twitter
"It is very unfortunate because innocents have been killed; it may have been wrong information given to the security forces, but they should have checked," Tokheho Yepthomi, Lok Sabha MP, Nagaland, says he will raise the matter in Parliament.
CM Neiphiu Rio appeals for calm; assures high-level SIT probe & justice in the Nagaland civilian killings.
Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland CM had shared, "The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."
Nagaland cabinet meeting to convene shortly over the killing of civilians in a firing incident by security forces in Mon district. Sources have informed that a joint Army-Police briefing is likely as well.
"This is heart-wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel is safe in our own land?"
Generally regarded as the 'festival of festivals', the Hornbill fest is organised by the Nagaland government between December 1 and 10. The festival is held to encourage inter-tribal interaction as the state is home to several tribes.
In view of the recent mishap wherein, innocent lives were lost, the Hornbill Festival has been called off by distinct tribes.
As further details are awaited, the Chief Minister has assured justice in the incident. According to sources, the victims were daily wage labourers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle.
Sources reporting live from Mon district stated that an official confirmation on the number of casualties and lives lost will be released soon. Further, authorities have said that the situation in the region is 'peaceful' and 'under control'.
Sources have informed that CM Rio has rushed from the national capital to head back to his home state. He is likely to hold an emergency meeting with the state Cabinet.
Anguished by the killings of innocent civilians by security forces in Mon, the people of Nagaland have abstained from celebrating Hornbill Festival 2021 and hoisted black flags on the occasion. Villagers in Oting also closed down the Konyak Morung at Kisama in solidarity with the victims of the firing incident. The people have demanded immediate revocation of AFSPA law (1958) which grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas".