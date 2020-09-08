BSF DG Asthana Visits Bandipur, Kupwara Sectors Of Kashmir Frontier, Lauds Troops' Efforts

Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana visited forward areas in Bandipur and Kupwara sectors of the Kashmir frontier on Tuesday. The BSF DG interacted with troops and lauded their excellent operational efforts despite 'tough deployments'. This comes shortly after Asthana's 4-day visit to Jammu Frontier which concluded on Monday.

BSF DG visits Jammu Frontier

DG Asthana visited the entire Area Of Responsibility (AOR) of BSF Jammu and also viewed the complexities and effective border domination by the forces at field locations. The BSF DG also interacted with jawans during his visit and praised them for their dedication towards safeguarding of international borders.

DG Asthana was accompanied by S S Panwar, IPS, Addl DG (WC), N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu and other senior officers of Jammu frontier during his visit. He highlighted the recent detection of the tunnel by the BSF and remarked that the operation shows BSF's devotion towards duties for the country.

DG BSF attended Sainik Sammellan at LC and FTR HQ Paloura Camp and stated that he is 'very much impressed' with the commitment of bordermen that too in such tough conditions and assured jawans that he will work for their welfare. He added that as a senior member of the force it is his responsibility to work for them and their families.

Furthermore, he emphasized on the healthy working conditions and also praised BSF troops for recent detection of the tunnel in Samba area which shows the highest sense of commitment, professionalism and training which saved a lot of precious lives of countrymen. During his visit, he also interacted with other Intelligence agencies to take stock of border situation.

