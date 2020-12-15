BSF Jawans Run 180km To Honour 1971 War Veterans, Netizens 'bow Head With Respect'

On the midnight of December 13-14, 930 BSF personnel ran a 180-kilometre relay race at the international border to honour the 1971 war veterans. While taking to Twitter, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju lauded the BFS jawans who participated in the race. Rijiju also informed that the race culminated at Anupgarh in less than 11 hours.

BSF honoured the war heroes of 1971 war today in style! 180 km baton relay race was run by 930 BSF boys and girls in the mid night at international border and completed in less then 11 hours. pic.twitter.com/EeBZ5V16aQ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 14, 2020

The Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on December 16 in a bid to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. The war was the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history and a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army. After the defeat, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel.

Netizens hail BSF personnel

Meanwhile, several internet users also joined Rijiju in hailing the 930 BSF boys and girls who completed the 180km baton relay. While one internet user simply wrote, “Respect and gratitude,” another added, "Salute to our heroes..they are the real ones..who protect our motherland and all citizens”. "That's a pace of 3.66 min/km over the rough terrain, Bravo,” added third. “Bow my head with respect to our army and because of them we are sleeping happily,” wore fourth.

My Sincere Thanks to BSF for honouring the War heroes of 1971 war and My Personal Thanks to Honourable Minister for youth affairs and sports for this Tweet🙏🙏🙏 — murali@palaniswamy (@muralipalanisw1) December 14, 2020

A great feat for war heros, keep inspiring the young generation . God bless you — Ashwani (@ashwaniDelhi) December 14, 2020

Proud of our BSF boys and girls 👍

Thank you @BSF_India for keeping our borders secured 🙏 — Karmyogi (@Anirudh35083836) December 14, 2020

This the sprit of new india green india happy india healthy india hat up for all wing of forces. ☝ — vinit Anand (@Meetmack24) December 14, 2020

Feeling proud... salute to our Heroes Bharat Mata ki Jai🇮🇳 — Hiren Panchal (@hiren4panchal) December 15, 2020

