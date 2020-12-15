Last Updated:

BSF Jawans Run 180km To Honour 1971 War Veterans, Netizens 'bow Head With Respect'

On the midnight of December 13-14, 930 BSF personnel ran a 180-kilometre relay race at the international border to honour the 1971 war veterans.

BSF

On the midnight of December 13-14, 930 BSF personnel ran a 180-kilometre relay race at the international border to honour the 1971 war veterans. While taking to Twitter, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju lauded the BFS jawans who participated in the race. Rijiju also informed that the race culminated at Anupgarh in less than 11 hours. 

The Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on December 16 in a bid to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. The war was the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history and a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army. After the defeat, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel. 

Netizens hail BSF personnel 

Meanwhile, several internet users also joined Rijiju in hailing the 930 BSF boys and girls who completed the 180km baton relay. While one internet user simply wrote, “Respect and gratitude,” another added, "Salute to our heroes..they are the real ones..who protect our motherland and all citizens”. "That's a pace of 3.66 min/km over the rough terrain, Bravo,” added third. “Bow my head with respect to our army and because of them we are sleeping happily,” wore fourth. 

