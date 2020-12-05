Rana Daggubati turns 'BSF jawan' for 'Mission Frontline'; celebs say 'can't wait'

After playing an Indian Navy officer in The Ghazi Attack, Rana Daggubati is set to showcase another journey related to the security forces of the country. The actor is set to feature in Mission Frontline, a documentary series where he will be sharing the experiences of Border Security Force personnel. Ahead of the release of the show, he termed it as an ‘experience of a lifetime.’

Rana Daggubati as BSF jawan

Rana Daggubati shared his look from the series Mission Frontline recently. The actor was seen in the BSF uniform, with a gun in his hand, with images of the group of BSF jawans in various operations spread around the poster.

The Baahubali star shared that he spent a day ‘with and as’ a BSF jawan. He added that their 'stories of war & first-hand experiences' left a mark on him and that he would 'cherish them forever.'

Even stars of the film industry like Shruti Haasan and Shraddha Srinath expressed their excitement for the show, and wrote they couldn’t wait for it.

Rana Daggubati's other projects on the professional front

Rana had recently unveiled his YouTube channel and numerous videos were loved by the fans. On the film front, he will feature in the trilingual Kaadan, revolving around a story of elephants. The movies are set to release in January 2021.

He also is working on a period drama titled 1945. On the personal front, he tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in August .

