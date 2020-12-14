TMC Workers Allegedly Thrash BSF Jawan In Murshidabad, Victim Rushed To Hospital By Locals

In yet another incident of lawlessness in West Bengal, workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegedly thrashed a BSF jawan on Friday evening. The victim, identified as Biswajit Sahani, was posted with the 169 battalion at Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir and had returned to his home in West Bengal before the COVID-19 lockdown. The victim's family has lodged a complaint, however, the police are yet to make an arrest.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Sahani was returning home on his motorcycle. On his way, the BSF jawan tried to overtake the TMC procession which led to a verbal duel between him and the party workers. The duel brewed into a violent incident as the party workers beat him up with wooden clubs and also damaged his vehicle. Later, some locals rushed him to the Kandi hospital where he received treatment.

Governor criticises TMC govt

The frequent incidents of violence and lawlessness in West Bengal have raised questions over the reigning Mamata Banerjee administration. The state has witnessed a sharp increase in political killings and violent tussles in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly Elections. On various occasions, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has called out the TMC administration criticising its ability to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

On Sunday, Governor Dhankar had alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is "getting away" from the path of the Constitution. "I am deeply disturbed, concerned, worried and pained that the governance in West Bengal is getting away from the path of the Constitution," he told reporters after paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

"It is high time to ensure governance in accordance with the Constitution and render police and administration politically neutral," the Governor said on Twitter later on Sunday. The "CS & DGP @WBPolice non-responsive stance ignoring lawful accountability, letter and spirit of the Constitution is fraught with serious consequences," he said.

