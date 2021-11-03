BSF Officers Celebrate Diwali With Locals At International Border Along J&K

The officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) have commemorated the Diwali festival on Tuesday at the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the duty and dedication to protect the nation’s border, BSF personnel cannot go back home, indicating that Constable Randeep Singh stated during an interview with ANI, that they are celebrating Diwali around the border region because of the affection of this country. He further wished for a positive environment to persist in the country. "It will lead to progress. People here are my family," he added.

Further, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF, Surjeet Singh said, “Diwali is a festival of happiness,” and went on to say that BSF is celebrating Diwali like a family with school children, civil servants, and public leaders. He explained that the officers are not in their actual houses to celebrate the festival, yet, they have considered the place where they are deployed as their home.

DIG Singh also added, “We do our duty here 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year and we celebrate our festivals here. We are committed to protecting our borders, our jawans are doing our duty well so that our countrymen can celebrate their festivals,” as per ANI. He then concluded the interview by wishing “Happy Diwali” to everyone.

While celebrating the festival, the BSF jawans danced and sang with the villagers, lit candles, and burst several firecrackers. As part of the festivities, a cultural event was also conducted.

#WATCH | BSF personnel & locals dance to the tune of patriotic songs at a #Diwali celebration event organised near the international border in RS Pura of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/7raYb5VrCx — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Local residents celebrate Diwali with BSF jawans at international border along J&K

The celebrations were also well-attended by locals. They even praised the BSF for always keeping the borders secure at any point of time, during any time of the year. While describing the delight, one of the local residents named Gurvind said, “It felt really good celebrating our Diwali with BSF.” Gurvind even added that they have brought their children to the celebration so they may experience how these security forces spend Diwali while stationed at the border, away from their homes.

Furthermore, saluting the BSF, Gurvind said “they cannot go back to their homes during festivals because if they do, who will guard the people? Everyone wants to go back to their homes during the festivals. But it is appreciable that our jawans are always standing like a wall at the borders.”

In Addition, another local resident stated that these BSF officers do a lot for common citizens and are continuously on the lookout for threats to the borders. People can live peacefully and get a decent night's sleep due to the BSF personnel effort. It is great to be able to share Diwali with the BSF jawans, the individual concluded.

(Image: ANI)