BSF Seizes Drugs Worth ₹100 Crores From India-Pakistan Border In Punjab's Ferozepur

Amid ongoing investigation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident where he was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally, the Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered 22 kilograms of heroin from the district in three separate incidents. Reportedly, the forces thwarted an attempt by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics and ammunition inside the Indian territory. The arms and ammunition include one pistol along with a magazine and eight live cartridges.

Additionally, drugs including 10 packets of heroin weighing 19.375 kg were also recovered. Besides heroin and ammunition, 430 grams of opium was also recovered, they said. The BSF troops also recovered one packet of heroin each in two other operations, the officials said. The amount of heroin recovered is worth over Rs 100 crores in the international market.

In a statement, BSF asserted, “On 11th Jan' 2022, during wee hours, alert Border Security Force troops, observed some suspicious movement ahead of BS Fence in the AOR of Ferozepur Sector. On search of the area, 10 pkts of contraband item suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight - 19.375 Kgs) & opium (Gross weight -appx 430 gms) tied in yellow wrapping along with 01 Pistol, 01 magazine and 08 cartridges were recovered.”

How BSF recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

Sources informed that the on-duty BSF personnel observed some suspicious movement ahead of border fencing near Border Out Post Amarkot along the Indo-Pakistan border during the early hours. Later a search operation was carried out during which 10 packets tied in yellow wrapping were recovered.

Heroin seized along Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

The latest report of drugs recovery came only two weeks after the BSF had seized 11 packets of heroin worth Rs 55 crore in the international market from an area along the India-Pakistan border. The seizure was made by Border Security Force troops near the Barreke border outpost, officials said. The consignment was found during a BSF search operation during the wee hours, they said.

BSF foils 2 infiltration bids by Pakistan

On January 3, the BSF had informed that the border guarding agency has foiled two infiltration bids by Pakistan in two days. IG BSF Jammu DK Boora also informed that arms and ammunition were recovered. The first seizure was made on new year day. During patrolling, a bag was recovered with Pakistani markings.