Bulandshahr Farmer Receives Notice By Delhi Police For Role In Republic Day Violence

A farmer of Bulandshahr on Sunday received a notice by the Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the violence that had engulfed the national capital on Republic Day. The accused, Kunwarpal from Barauli village in the Shikarpur Kotwali area of ​​Bulandshahar, received the notice from the ACP office of Delhi Crime Branch with regards to the January 26 violence. The man has been accused of taking his tractor from Uttar Pradesh to the farmers' agitation in the national capital, which ultimately saw an anarchy-like situation with protestors running rampant across Central Delhi.

So far, the Delhi Police's Special Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has arrested over 120 people in connection with 14 FIRs filed. This includes key conspirator Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu who is said to be the mastermind behind the Red Fort breach. Sidhu was remanded to 7-day police custody by a Delhi Court on February 9.

Farmers to intensify protests

Meanwhile, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday, stated that 16 farmers are allegedly missing since January 26 when the tractor rally was held. Vowing to bring more farmers to join the agitation, BKU's Rakesh Tikait has announced a tour across Western India from February 14 to 23 - covering Haryana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan where 'Mahapanchayats' would be held to convince farmers to join the agitation.

Meanwhile, backing the rioters of the Republic Day violence, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that the Punjab government has arranged a legal team of 70 lawyers to assist those who have been booked for the violence by the Delhi Police.

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' on the occasion of Republic Day turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi.

The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

