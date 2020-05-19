'Bus Details Sent By Congress Includes Two-wheelers & Autos': UP Minister After Inquiry

The list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrants back home in Uttar Pradesh includes plenty of two-wheelers, autos and good carriers, said state's Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday. This comes after the BJP had levied similar allegations against the Congress earlier in the day.

Speaking to media in Lucknow, Singh said, "We have done a preliminary inquiry and it has come to surface that out of the buses for which they sent details, many are turning out to be two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. It is unfortunate."

READ | Priyanka Vadra's '1000 Buses' For Migrants In UP Includes Autos & Bikes; BJP Claims 'sham'

The Cabinet Minister has also demanded Congress President Sonia Gandhi's answer on the situation and why the party is committing fraud at such a time when the entire country is struggling to fight the menace of Coronavirus.

READ | Congress Scrambles For '1000 Buses' To Save Priyanka Vadra's Blushes As Yogi Accepts Offer

This comes after the row between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government where Priyanka had sought permission from the state government to allow the Congress to run 1000 buses to ferry stranded migrants to different parts of UP after hitting out at the Yogi government for their 'lack of intention' in helping migrants. On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath agreed to her request and sought details of the buses, their numbers and drivers' names.

READ | UP Govt Asks Priyanka Gandhi To Provide Buses To DMs Of Gzb, Noida

'Please keep a list of passengers ready'

Responding to the allegations levied by the BJP, Sandeep Singh, Personal Secretary to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a letter to UP Additional Chief Secretary Home, said, "as requested by you buses will reach Noida and Ghaziabad border at 5 pm today, please keep a list of passengers and route map ready to ensure smooth coordination."

Sandeep Singh, Personal Secretary to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to UP Additional Chief Secy-Home, states, "as requested by you buses will reach Noida &Ghaziabad border at 5pm today, please keep a list of passengers&route map ready to ensure smooth coordination" pic.twitter.com/opQpjcIzJZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2020

READ | Priyanka Vadra Cries Foul As CM Yogi Seeks Details Of Congress' Buses Ferrying Migrants