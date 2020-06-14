COVID-19 Aftermath: Business Owners In Delhi's Khan Market Stressed Over Low Footfall

The COVID19 pandemic has affected human lives in various ways. The crisis has forced businesses across the nation to shut or clip their wings. The situation is similar at the national capital's Khan market. This market houses different scale businesses. From designer showrooms, foreign and Indian high-end Indian brands to flee shops can be found in the posh vicinity.

All these businesses have been facing the wrath of the lockdown which was put in place amid coronavirus scare on March 25 by the central government. All market places were shut for over two months to curb the spread of the virus and break its chain.

The markets were allowed to function in the fourth phase of the lockdown. however, many business owners decided to not resume work until cases recede. Many also expressed willingness to move to an online platform. For a small business, they tried to reduce the prices of their products but to no avail, as customer turnover was severely affected by the pandemic.

READ: Uttarakhand govt aims to screen every individual for Coronavirus in the next 10 days

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally at 320,922; Centre ramps up Delhi's testing, beds

A businessman who owns an Indian apparel store in Khan market says he will soon be shifting his business online.

"To survive in a market like this is an expensive affair. We have incurred heavy losses. Even as the lockdown has been uplifted nothing has changed much as customers are not turning up. I own an apparel showroom and I am planning to shift online. This is the only way out today if I want to save my business from collapsing," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments a small scale business owner told Republic TV that he has reduced the prices of his products by 30 per cent to lure customers but to no avail.

"I have slashed prices of all the products. But the turnout is so low. I cannot imagine what will happen in the future. I just pray that things get back to normal soon," he added.

READ: São Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas tests positive for coronavirus

READ: Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’ in age of coronavirus