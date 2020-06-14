São Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Marking another high profile case, the mayor of Brazil's largest city has tested positive for coronavirus. In recent days, Sao Paulo had now become the epicentre of the virus in Brazil with 1,72,875 cases and 10, 581 fatalities. Meanwhile, the city's mayor Bruno Covas, who was battling cancer confirmed the news on June 13.

Did not show any symptoms

According to reports, the mayor had previously shown no symptoms of the virus. However, following medical advice, he would continue to work from home fulfilling his role. Meanwhile, the mayor would also be undergoing immunotherapy treatment to fight lymph node cancer, an illness that has been widely reported in the Brazilian media and publicly discussed by Covas. This comes as total of 850,514 people in Brazil has contracted COVID-19.

On June 13, Brazil's health ministry said that the country has recorded a total of 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it has surpassed the United Kingdom and now has the second-highest total in the world, according to tallies by Johns Hopkins University.

Read: Brazil’s Biggest Cemetery To Exhume Graves To Free Up Space

Read: Brazil's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 800,000, Death Toll Crosses 40,000

Brazilian officials on June 12 reported 909 deaths over the previous 24 hours. It is the hardest-hit nation in Latin America, with more than 828,000 confirmed virus cases. The news came as states and cities across Brazil start to ease restrictive measures introduced more than two months ago in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Shops and malls are being allowed to open for four hours a day in Sao Paulo, the epicentre of Brazil's crisis. Stores have been crowded in smaller cities.

Read: Brazil Surpasses UK To Report Most Coronavirus Deaths After US

Read: Brazil Now Has Second Highest COVID Death Total

(Image credits: Wikipedia)