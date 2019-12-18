Citizenship Amendment Act: 60 Petitions To Be Considered By Supreme Court Today

The Supreme Court of India will take up 60 petitions filed by 59 parties challenging or in some way relating to the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 on Wednesday. A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and comprising of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant will decide whether or not the legislation will be put through judicial scrutiny of the Apex Court. The petitioners before the top court include opposition party leaders, student organisations from Assam, NGOs, Muslim organisations and private citizens.

Read: Madras University Students Join Protest Against The Citizenship Amendment Bill

The complete list of the petitioners is as under:

Indian Union Muslim League

Mahua Moitra

Rihai Manch

All Assam Students Union

Makkal Needhi Maiam

Asom Gana Parishad

All Assam Lawyers Association

Jairam Ramesh

Ehtesham Hashmi

Peace Party

Sayyed Farooq

Debabrata Saikia

Pradyot Deb Burman

Asaduddin Owaisi

United Against Hate

Abu Sohel

Intekhab Alam

Padi Richo

Peter Aiborlang Dohkrut

Ramesh Chennithala

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam Trust

Nishtha Ganesh

Mohd Faziluddin

Deb Mukharji IFS (Retd)

TN Prathapan

Ajanta Neog

Tehseen S. Poonawala

Edara E. Sharia

Social Democratic Party of India

Jamiat Ulama E Hind thru it’s Gen Sec

Maitur Rahman

Suhas Chakma

Muslim Advocates Association

Rangon Choudhury

Harsh Mander

Democratic Youth Federation of India

Assam State Jamiat Ulema

North East Students Organisation

Assam Association of the Deaf

National People’s Party

Anjum Parvez

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee

Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay

Kerala Muslim Jamaath

Hiren Gohain

Digboli IOCL Contractor Association

Jamiat Ulama E Hind

Umar M

Prasenjit Bose

Mohd Azam Hashmati

Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal

Prof Manoj Kumar Jha

Asom Jaityatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad

Jitendra Chaudhary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Thol. Thirumaavalavan

Tripura People’s Front

Prashant Padmanabhan

All Assam Matak Sanmilan

Mohd. Ghouse

Read: Amid The Growing CAA Protests, UP Police Conduts Flag March To Maintain Law And Order

Grounds for challenging the CAA

The petitions before the Supreme Court have challenged the CAA on the basis that it’s discriminatory on grounds of religion by allowing citizenship to be granted only to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The petitions also state that the Act does not include all minorities from the neighbouring countries and that the classification of the religious groups as well as which countries should fall under the Act is arbitrary and baseless. The primary reason why the first hearing before the top court becomes even more crucial on Wednesday is because if the Supreme Court decides to consider the petitions, that will mean that the Act which has caused widespread unrest across the country will require a stamp of approval from the Supreme Court before ever seeing light of the day. The Act can then be expected to undergo a rigorous scrutiny vis-a-vis the Constitution of India before the Supreme Court.

Read: Citizenship Amendment Act Protest: Mayawati To Meet President, Seek Withdrawal Of Law

Read: Delhi Police PRO Ensures Jamia Millia Protests Will Be Probed And Guilty Charged