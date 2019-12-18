Amid The Growing CAA Protests, UP Police Conduts Flag March To Maintain Law And Order

The Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a flag march in Kotwali, Gorakhpur to regulate law and order in the region in the midst of the ongoing protests in the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA).

BP Singh, circle officer in the Gorakhpur Police said, “Given how the misinformation is being spread about the CAA and the student protests in several regions in the country, we are carrying out the flag march to ensure the law and order remains under control here. We have deployed our personnel in every street and corner of the area.”

READ | Uttar Pradesh: SP Leaders Hold Protest Outside Assembly In Lucknow, Target Govt Over CAA

Protests were reported from Gorakhpur and Allahabad on Sunday amid rage over the CAA. In Gorakhpur, near Belal Masjid Imambara, Alahdadpur, women from the minority community staged a protest against the implementation of both National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA.

The protests turned violent in UP after a group of students pelted stones at a car in Mau district. After the incident, internet services were suspended in the district on Monday and 19 people were arrested for rioting and attacking a government official on Tuesday. Protests against the newly-enacted CAA escalated on Sunday and had turned violent at the Jamia Nagar area in New Delhi.

READ | Uttar Pradesh Government Imposes Section 144 In Rampur

Gorakhpur Police Flag March

Uttar Pradesh police have conducted a flag march in Gorakhpur ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

Flag march by police in Gorakhpur ahead of probable verdict in Ayodhya case. pic.twitter.com/IR1OAfSKbF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2019

READ | Gorakhpur: Police Holds Flag March Ahead Of SC Verdict On Ayodhya Case

Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Police Tightens Security In Noida After Violent Protests In Jamia Millia

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Groom Abuses Bride's Family, Sent Back Without Marriage