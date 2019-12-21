UP DGP Reveals '57 Policemen Suffered Gunshot Injuries' Amid Violent Anti-CAA Protests

Revealing the injuries suffered by the Uttar Pradesh police, Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, on Saturday, said that 57 police officers have suffered gunshot wounds. He added that some of the officers were in critical condition. Uttar Pradesh has seen rampant violence in the past 3-4 days which has resulted in 11 deaths.

57 police personnel injured: UP DGP

"57 police personnel across the state have received gunshot injuries. Some of them are critical," said UP DGP O P Singh to Republic TV. Violence was witnessed in Rampur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bijnor, Faridabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Muzzafarnagar, Bahraich, and Sambhal till date.

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Amid rampant protests against the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday, an SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police in Kanpur. Clashes between protestors and the police were also witnessed in Rampur which resulted in 1 death and vehicles including a police bike being torched. Currently, all schools, colleges, and universities have been shit down till Monday as ordered by the state government.

Deaths due to clashes

Four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two from Kanpur, while a boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Sambhal and Firozabad, the officials said. Internet services have been snapped in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozadad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh and Sultanpur.

Lucknow & Aligarh clashes

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on Sunday when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting had marched towards the main campus gate where they were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. More than 60 students were allegedly injured in the clashes.

Earlier on Thursday, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people were taken into custody, said, police officials. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has stated that vandals' properties will be seized and auctioned.