CAA Protest: Section 144 Imposed In Sensitive Areas Of Patna

District Magistrate of Patna Kumar Ravi on Tuesday, December 17, has imposed section 144 in the busy traffic areas of Patna, keeping in mind the violent protest against CAA and NRC in the city on Sunday, when the protestors set ablaze six vehicles and damaged the public property.

The District Magistrate in his order has stated that "Any protest march at Kargil Chowk, disrupts traffic services in the entire road route, leading from Kargil Chowk to Ashok Rajpath, Patna university, PMCH, Patna civil court. This creates problems for patients, students, teachers, judiciary and the ambulance ferrying patients to the hospital. Henceforth, section 144 is imposed till further orders and within the periphery of 100 meters of Kargil Chowk, any procession or protest march shall not be allowed. For protest and Dharna, separate area has been earmarked."

Pappu Yadav under house arrest

DM Patna has also issued notice against Former MP Pappu Yadav, for creating ruckus in Patna. On Tuesday, he was kept under house arrest, keeping in mind the protest march organized by his party's youth wing in the prohibitory area. Pappu Yadav said, "I am raising voice against rape, murder, and the CAA and NRC and the government is trying to curb my voice. Democracy is being crushed as I have been served a notice and policemen are guarding my house. I am under house arrest."

Read: Amid statewide protests over CAA, Central University of Tamil Nadu declares early vacation

Read: A country that beats up students & saves cows: DMK's Kanimozhi protests against CAA

Situation in Patna

The District Magistrate of Patna has taken pre-emptive measure in the aftermath of the violent protests against CAA and NRC in Delhi and Patna, as vehicles were set ablaze on Sunday. Meanwhile, six people have been arrested in Patna, and an FIR has been lodged against 100 unnamed people. The District Administration is also investigating into the provocation, incited by Pappu Yadav's party, youth wing worker that led to the violent protest in Patna on Sunday.

Read: Uttar Pradesh: SP leaders hold protest outside Assembly in Lucknow, target govt over CAA

Read: AASU stages Satyagraha against CAA, over 1000 protesters detained in Guwahati