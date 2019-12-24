CAA Protests: Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Lucknow Until December 25

In view of the violent protests erupted in various parts of Uttar Pradesh to oppose the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), the Lucknow District Magistrate, Abhishek Prakash, on Monday announced that internet services in the capital city will remain suspended until 8 PM on December 25. The internet services were snapped in several cities of Uttar Pradesh since a series of protests erupted last week. Restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC has also been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

On Sunday, the Lucknow administration four Additional District Magistrates to prepare a stock of damages incurred during the anti-CAA protests and oversee its reimbursement. The ADM has been asked to carry out the same tasks in the rural area. They also have to ensure that necessary actions have taken place as per their findings. Earlier on Sunday, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that six people coming from West Bengal's Malda had been booked for violence in Lucknow. "We have arrested six persons who hail from Malda in West Bengal. They were arrested from the spot of violence in Lucknow," Naithani told the reporters.

READ| BJP MLAs stage protest against Yogi Adityanath govt; SP, Congress MLAs extend support

"We are analyzing the footage of the violence, photographs in the media and will arrest more people who were involved in the violence," he added. Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Saturday said that 218 people have been arrested in connection with the CAA violence that erupted in Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on violence

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed the police to look for those who were spreading rumours and misleading people regarding CAA and causing violence. On Friday, December 20, clashes broke out between the police and protesters in several districts of Uttar Pradesh namely --Lucknow, Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal, etc.

In a bid to curb the violence over CAA in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence and damage over CAA. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “The statements of Congress leaders and the acts of SP leaders are very unfortunate. They are constantly creating confusion. Those anti-social and anti-national elements do not want peace and prosperity in the country; thus, they are spreading violence by misleading people.”

(with PTI inputs)

