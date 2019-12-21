'You Damage Public Property, We'll Confiscate Yours': Yogi Adityanath Amid CAA Protests

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath’s office took to Twitter on Saturday and said that they will take strict action against violence and confiscate the private property of those who damage public property. He also targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party and accused them of being “anti-national” and “anti-social”. He also urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to avoid falling for any kind of rumourS.

CMO’s office reiterated Yogi Adiyanath’s stance

Urging the people to avoid spreading rumours, CMO’s office tweeted, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that no one should fall for the deception and confusion being spread on the Citizenship Act. Uttar Pradesh government is responsible for providing security to every person in the state and UP police are providing protection to every person. Appealing for the restoration of peace, CM Yogi added that no one should fall for rumours and instigation of unruly elements. He has instructed the police administration to find and punish the people responsible for spreading rumours on citizenship law and take action against them.”

Yogi Adityanath targets SP and Congress

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “The statements of Congress leaders and the acts of SP leaders are very unfortunate. They are constantly creating confusion. Those anti-social and anti-national elements do not want peace and prosperity in the country; thus, they are spreading violence by misleading people.”

The Chief Minister’s office also added, “The Prime Minister has already stated clearly that the citizenship law is not against any caste, creed, religion but it guarantees protection to every citizen of India. Even then, this kind of violent demonstration is like denying the law of India. Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to all the people not to get into any deception and cooperate with the government in maintaining peace. The Chief Minister said that no one can be allowed to take the law into the hands of violence and violence.”

