Muslim Leaders, Clerics To Meet PM Modi And Amit Shah To Address Concerns Over CAA, NRC

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and concerns over National Register for Citizenships (NRC), some Muslims clerics, intellectuals, and lawmakers will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The All Imam Organisation Chief Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said that the delegation will appraise the Prime Minister and Home Minister about their concerns over the CAA and NRC.

Speaking to the media, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, "A delegation of Muslims clerics, academicians, intellectuals, lawmakers, and Madarsa proctors will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon."

Political parties, different organisations, and institutions have organised protests against the Citizenship Act and NRC across the country. A major protest was also held in Jama Masjid area in Old Delhi following Friday prayers last week.

The Chief Imam also appealed the protestors to refrain from violence. Violence had erupted during several protests against the citizenship act across the country.

"I would like to make an appeal to all the citizens of this country that peace must continue. Staging a protest is our democratic right. We must protest, but peacefully," Ilyasi said.

BJP's Outreach Program On CAA

Amid nationwide debate on links between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), sources on Friday said that BJP has planned to undertake an outreach program to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the same. This comes after BJP's top brass met on Thursday in a high-level meeting chaired by working president JP Nadda.

As per sources, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month.

While anti-CAA protest continues throughout the nation, the BJP has emphasized that no Indian citizens need to worry about CAA as it is not an act to take away citizenship but to grant it to the persecuted minorities of the three nations - Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the internet connection of as many as 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh has been shutdown and paramilitary forces have been deployed. In New Delhi, an anti-CAA protest is taking place on Friday at Jama Masjid.

Anti CAA protest

The Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, following which widespread protest began opposing the Act. The protest took a violent turn after clashes between Delhi Police and Jamia Millia Islamia students.

While students allege that Police used brutal force against them and Police allege that students stone-pelted. Following this incident on December 15, the protest began nationwide against the implementation of CAA and against Police brutality.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan said that there has been no discussion on NRC those opposing CAA must first read it. This remark by the prime minister comes even as Home Minister Amit Shah has on several occasions, including in a speech in Rajya Sabha has spoken about a pan-India NRC. The BJP, meanwhile, has planned an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to clear the air on myths surrounding CAA.

