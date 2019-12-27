BJP's Outreach Program On CAA From Jan 1; Amit Shah & Co To Clear The Air

Amid nationwide debate on links between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), sources on Friday said that BJP has planned to undertake an outreach program to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the same. This comes after BJP's top brass met on Thursday in a high-level meeting chaired by working president JP Nadda. As per sources, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month.

While anti-CAA protest continues throughout the nation, the BJP has emphasized that no Indian citizens need to worry about CAA as it is not an act to take away citizenship but to grant it to the persecuted minorities of the three nations - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the internet connection of as many as 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh has been shutdown and paramilitary forces have been deployed. In New Delhi, anti- CAA protest in taking place on Friday at Jama Masjid.

The outreach of the Yogi government

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has also begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

On Tuesday, Dinesh Sharma said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always poor at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

Anti CAA protest

The Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, following which widespread protest began opposing the Act. The protest took a violent turn after clashes between Delhi Police and Jamia Millia Islamia students. While students allege that Police used brutal force against them and Police allege that students stone-pelted. Following this incident on December 15, the protest began nationwide against the implementation of CAA and against Police brutality.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan said that there has been no discussion on NRC those opposing CAA must first read it. This remark by the prime minister comes even as Home Minister Amit Shah has on several occasions, including in a speech in Rajya Sabha has spoken about a pan-India NRC. BJP, meanwhile, has planned an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to clear the air on myths surrounding CAA.

