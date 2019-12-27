Amit Malviya On Anti-CAA Protest At AMU: 'No Law That Stops Police From Entering Campus'

Amid the uproar over the amended citizenship law, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday took to his official Twitter handle and posted a video by the Uttar Pradesh Police showcasing the violent behaviour by Aligarh Muslim University students. The video posted by the BJP leader shows the students trying to break one of the university gates to step outside the campus even as the UP police try to stop them.

In his tweet, the BJP IT cell head spoke about how the video didn't show the students holding the tricolour or carrying out a peaceful protest. In fact, he pointed out how it showed the complete opposite of what a few journalists claimed. He also wrote about how there is no such law that stops the police from entering college or university campuses.

Friday special: ‘peaceful’ anti-CAA protest at AMU. Can you see them holding tricolours like some journalists claim?



Also there is no law that disallows police from entering campuses. If that was the case, campuses would become dens of criminal elements.

December 15 clip from AMU protests

Earlier on December 24, Republic TV had accessed the CCTV footage from December 15 from the area around the Aligarh Muslim University during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The visuals indicate that some students tried to forcibly break one of the gates of the University. They allegedly attacked the police personnel thereafter. On the other hand, the police tried to push back the protesters as Section 144 was in force at that time. The AMU students alleged that the police personnel entered the campus and manhandled them, resulting in multiple injuries.

Cops respond to allegations by AMU students

Responding to the allegations of the students, Akash Kulhary, SSP Aligarh stated that the AMU students were speaking from their own perspective. He maintained that the videos would reveal the truth. Revealing that the police had pinned the responsibility of the violence on the students in the affidavits submitted to the Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court, he claimed that the police had used non-lethal weapons in self-defence. Kulhary appealed to the AMU students to bring any other videos in their possession which could help in ascertaining who exactly was at fault.

