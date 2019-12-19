CAA Stir: Mobile Services Suspended In Parts Of Delhi; Protesters Detained Near Red Fort

Protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to carry out a march against the amended Citizenship Act in defiance of Section 144 imposed by the government. Protestors, which included activists and students, were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses.

Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those who were detained, officials said. "I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. I am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted."I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here. The citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today," Yadav said.

The Delhi Police has urged protestors to go to the designated place for their protest. "We are requesting the protestors to please apply for the designated place for the protest. In the non-designated places, public face problems and many emergency services get affected. "We urge people to not listen to any rumours. Section 144 has already been imposed in the area. Please cooperate with the Delhi Police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Delhi protests

As protests heat in the national capital, as a precautionary measure, the government has told mobile operators to suspend call, text and internet services in some areas. Two protests are scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near. As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana. Telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio barred the services to comply with the order.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 16 stations for commuters. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more stations were closed soon after, followed by two more. Metro stations which are closed include Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, and Khan Market. The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available for passengers. Other stations that are closed are Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Lal Quila, Vishwa Vidyalaya.

Protests that erupted last week in opposition to the Citizenship Act, have refused to douse. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students are scheduled to be held on December 19, to oppose the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests.

