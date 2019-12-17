Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals For Peace As Violence Intensifies

Amid sporadic violence gripping the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed for calm while asking citizens to avoid violence while protesting. The CM took to Twitter where, in Hindi, he wrote, "I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. Nothing can be achieved through violence. Have to put forward your views peacefully."

मेरी सभी दिल्लीवासियो से अपील है कि शांति बनाए रखें। एक सभ्य समाज में किसी भी तरह की हिंसा बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। हिंसा से कुछ हासिल नहीं होगा। अपनी बात शांति से कहनी है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 17, 2019

Kejriwal seeks meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking time for an immediate meeting over the deteriorating situation in Delhi. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, Delhi Police comes directly under the ambit of the Home Ministry. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment."

Delhi remains under cloud of protest

Protests opposing the amended Citizenship Bill remained persistent on Tuesday and was further spread across various college campuses across the country, following the violent clash between the Jamia Millia University students and Delhi Police. In fresh violence on Tuesday, protesters across the country reiterated they demanded the revocation of the new Act. In Delhi's Seelampur, Police used tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators. In the Jafrabad area where a clash broke out between police and protesters on Tuesday, the Police used a drone to monitor the situation.

Over 400 students and alumni of US universities including – Harward, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts on Tuesday extended their support to the students of Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

No bullet fired says MHA

The Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that no bullet was fired by Delhi Police during the violent protests. There have been allegations that the Delhi Police fired bullets to quell protests during the violent agitation at Jamia. The officials informed that as many as 10 people with "criminal backgrounds" have been detained in pertaining to the protests. However, no details of their actual identity have been divulged, neither is it known if the arrested people affiliate with any political organisation or group. The Police report further said that more "anti-social elements" are being tracked.

