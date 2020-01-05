Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition For Spreading Rumours, Ideates Awareness Campaign For CAA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the Opposition, and particularly the Congress for spreading rumours regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A total of 1,246 people have been arrested in connection with the violence which erupted across the state in the wake of the protests against CAA. Accusing the Opposition of triggering the violence, Adityanath suggested an awareness campaign for people.

Yogi Adityanath said, "CAA is to give citizenship for those who have been prosecuted. Unfortunately, the Congress and the Opposition are spreading rumours regarding CAA which leads to violence. We understand that an awareness campaign is required among the people."

Furthermore, the UP CM reiterated PM Modi and Amit Shah's assurance that the Act doesn't take away citizenship and said,

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have said that that this is an Act for giving citizenship. However, few people advertised it as a campaign to take away citizenship."

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress and said that they are spreading "misinformation" over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shah reiterated that the amended law won't take away the citizenship of Indians. He also cited the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack in Pakistan and asked the Opposition to "open their eyes".

Yogi Adityanath participates in mass drive in Gorakhpur in support of CAA

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended a 'Jan Sampark programme' here to drum up support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. To dispel rumours about the newly enacted citizenship law, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a campaign to generate awareness among the people regarding it.The campaign will conclude on January 15.

As part of its programme, the saffron party has also launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for the people where they can register their endorsement to the new law by giving a missed call.

