CAB: Manipur Gets Inner Line Permit System But Protests Set To Continue

With an uproar in Lok Sabha, the Citizenship Amendment Bill was placed before the house on Monday, December 9, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As the stiff opposition continued in Northeast against the Bill, the Union Home Ministry has now proposed the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Manipur. So far, only three states of the Northeast have the provision of ILP system- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

This is a big announcement by our Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and outcome of persistent follow up by Shri @NBirenSingh ji. https://t.co/fGThtYnqZB — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 9, 2019

About ILP

While last month, the Meghalaya government proposed a state machinery system to keep a tab on people visiting the state, it is not equivalent to the ILP system. As per the provisions of the ILP system, anyone who is a non-native of the state needs to obtain a special permit called the Inner Line Permit to visit the State.

The Home Ministry's move to give ILP provisions to Manipur, however, is being seen as a move to appease the people of the state, who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Many commentators are of the opinion that the timing of the ILP introduction is to divide the organizations who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill. It may be mentioned that ILP was a long-pending demand of several Manipur organizations and even many attained martyrdom in demand of ILP.

Public holiday declared to celebrate ILP

Meanwhile, even after getting the ILP provision, the student bodies of Manipur, including civil societies have decided to support the bandh called by Northeast Students Organization. Speaking to Republic Media Network, NESO leadership said, "How can the Bill be bad for areas covered by ILP or Sixth Schedule and good for the rest of the region?" Interestingly, Manipur government has declared a 'public holiday' on Tuesday to 'celebrate' the ILP provision.

"The Citizenship Amendment Bill is a threat to the whole of Northeast be it Arunachal, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland or any other State. It will hamper the whole region, no matter if you are in the Sixth Schedule area or in a State with ILP," said the NESO leadership. NESO Adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said that the Union Home Ministry is playing divisive politics. "They want to divide and rule, it will not be possible this time. The movement has already started," he said.

