CAB Protests: Tripura Government Suspends Mobile Internet And SMS Services For 48 Hours

In the wake of the on-going protests that erupted after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in the Lok Sabha, the Government of Tripura has suspended mobile, internet and SMS services for 48 hours as a precautionary measure to prevent "transmission of fake images videos and texts" and to prevent of ethnic clashes in the state. The services have been suspended from 2 PM from Tuesday.

"It has been reported by Director General of Police, Tripura that rumors are being mongered about ethnic clashes between tribal and non-tribal in Manu and Kanchanpur areas. This has created a violent situation in the area. It has been noticed that SMS, WhatsApp and social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are being used for transmission of fake images and videos as well as text messages which have the potential to incite violence in the State at a larger rate," Tripura government said in a letter.

"In view of the situation, the state government said that it is prohibiting the use of SMS and mobile data for 48 hours, beginning at 2 PM on Tuesday. This shall be applicable for press messages also," the letter read.

About CAB

The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

