Bandh Against CAB In Tripura Will Not Be Effective: Biplab Kumar Deb

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday, December 10, stated that "There will be no effect of the Bandh against CAB in Tripura." Speaking to the media, he said, "When Home Minister Amit Shah has categorically mentioned that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be implemented in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council then why has a section called this bandh?" He further said, "The shutdown is just to destabilize the peace and development of the state."

CAB not applicable to certain NE states

According to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be applicable to certain states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP system exists and those tribal regions of Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura which are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Read: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar appeals Centre to include 1 lakh Tamil Lankan refugees in CAB

CAB passed in LS

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed on Monday, December 9, with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting. According to sources, the bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11.

I extend my gratitude to PM @narendramodi for making the historic Citizenship Amendment Bill a reality, that will allow India to open its doors to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who are facing religious persecution.



I thank everyone who supported this bill. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 9, 2019

Read: Here's how Asaduddin Owaisi justified his act of tearing the CAB Bill in Lok Sabha

About Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

Read: Amit Shah tables CAB amid opposition, says, 'Muslim community not named even once'

Read: JD(U) divided over 'discriminatory' CAB; Leaders urge Nitish Kumar to reconsider backing