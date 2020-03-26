Subramanian Swamy Shocked At Afghanistan Gurdwara Attack Amid World's Coronavirus Fight

Twenty-five people were killed after gunmen opened fired at a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday. BJP lawmaker Dr Subramanian Swamy expressed his grief over the attack and said that shocking that while the world is grappling with Coronavirus, the ISIS terrorists in Kabul entered a Gurdwara and shot dead 25 Sikhs.

Shocking that while the world is grappling with Coronavirus, the ISiS terrorists in Kabul entered today a Gurdwara and shot dead 25 Sikhs calling them Kafirs fit for elimination. Will any Mosque in India pass a resolution condemning it and call it unIslamic? Will Congi? Lutyens? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 25, 2020

'It's extremely tragic and unfortunate'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal have strongly condemned the attack at Kabul gurdwara. Amarinder Singh described the attack as extremely "tragic and unfortunate".

"Horrific news coming from Kabul where a barbaric terror attack happened in the Gurudwara Guru Har Rai. It's extremely tragic and unfortunate. Request (Afghanistan) President @Ashraf Ghani Ji to find out the perpetrators and look after our people," Singh tweeted.

Condemning the ghastly attack, Union Minister and Bathinda MP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she requests External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to issue immediate instructions to the Indian High Commission to ensure the safety of the Sikhs.

"We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers," India said.

Minorities targeted in Afghanistan

Afghan MP Nardendar Singh Khalisa told reporters that up to 150 people were at the gurdwara at the time of the attack.

Sikhs have suffered widespread discrimination in the conservative Muslim country and have also been targeted by Islamic extremists. Under Taliban rule in the late 1990s, they were asked to identify themselves by wearing yellow armbands, but the rule was not enforced. In recent years, large numbers of Sikhs and Hindus have sought asylum in India.

In July 2018, a convoy of Sikhs and Hindus was attacked by an Islamic State suicide bomber as they were on their way to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the eastern city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. Nineteen people were killed in that attack.

(With agency inputs)