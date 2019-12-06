"Can't Take Law In Your Hands": Maneka Gandhi On Hyderabad Encounter Killings

BJP MP from Sultanpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Maneka Gandhi slammed the Telangana police for the encounter of four rape accused in Hyderabad on Friday. She attacked the police force and said that they cannot take law into their hands. As per the police, the accused tried to escape from the crime scene where they were taken there to recreate the horrific incident at 4-5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused.

Maneka Gandhi slams Telangana Police

The BJP Mp while slamming the Telangana police told the media, "What has happened is very horrific for the country. You can't take law in your hands, they(accused) would've been hanged by Court anyhow. If you're going to shoot them before the due process of law has been followed, then what's the point of having courts, law, and police?"

Police encounter the rape accused

In a massive development on Friday, the four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. As per the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused are being taken to a local hospital. The encounter happened between 4 am to 5 am in the morning. More details are awaited from the police.

BJP’s statement on the police encounter

BJP released a statement after the police encounter that took place near NH-44 and said that the incident is still premature to react. The statement read that these are just initial media reports and the Telangana DGP should make an official statement outlining the entire incident timeline. As a responsible national party BJP will react only after an official police statement.

The statement issued by BJP further read, “Disha gang rape & murder is a horrendous crime, BJP has condemned it, and as a responsible opposition party has also pressurised the Telangana state government to act and bring the accused to justice. However, India is not a banana republic and is bound by the legal and constitutional framework. Politics over crime, cannot set right precedence. Telangana state government & DGP of Telangana should convene a press conference immediately."

(With ANI Inputs)

