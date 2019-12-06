Hyderabad Horror: BJP Issues Statement On Police Encounter Of All 4 Rape Accused

Reacting to the encounter killing of all four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case, BJP on Friday has stated that they will react to the issue only after the police's official statement was released. The party stated that while the Hyderabad rape was a horrendous incident, it will not indulge in politics over crime. It urged the Telangana government and police should hold a press conference detailing the encounter.

Here is BJP's statement:

BJP feels Hyderabad encounter incident is still premature to react. These are just initial media reports & the Telangana DGP should make an official statement outlining the entire incident timeline. As a responsible national party BJP will react only after official police statement.

Disha gang rape & murder is a horrendous crime, BJP has condemned it, and as a responsible opposition party has also pressured the Telangana State government to act and bring the accused to justice. However, India is not a banana republic and is bound by legal and constitutional framework. Politics over crime, cannot set a right precedence. Telangana State government & DGP of Telangana should convene a press conference immediately.

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources.

What is the Hyderabad rape case?

The 27-year old's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. Her body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to conduct trial against the four accused who were housed in Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody.

