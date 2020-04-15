Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Bonus For Farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, April 14 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging an incentive or bonus for farmers in the state. According to reports, the Punjab Chief Minister has demanded an immediate bonus or incentive of Rs 100 per quintal over and above MSP to the farmers for bringing wheat for marketing after May 1 and Rs 200 per quintal after May 31. He further urged to keep a check on the overcrowding of the markets and help the farmers in compensating the additional cost for handling the produce.

In the letter, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, "Amid COVID-19, the cost of paying the incentive bonus would be offset by the resultant saving in the cost of health care, which otherwise would have to be incurred in case of spread of this deadly virus. It could not be overemphasised that the farmers must be encouraged to follow the health advisories in this extraordinary situation the nation is facing while ensuring the national food security necessary procurement arrangements are in place accordingly."

'Lockdown delayed wheat harvesting'

In the letter, Captain Amarinder Singh informed PM Modi that apart from the damage due to untimely rains and hailstorm, the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has delayed wheat harvesting in the state. He further informed that the state has also made some elaborate arrangements for the procurement of wheat by contributing around 30 to 35% of wheat procured for the central pool to ensure buffer stocks of the country is maintained.

Reportedly, the state is expecting the harvest of about 18.5 million MTs of wheat during Rabi 2019-20. Meanwhile, in the view of the coronavirus pandemic, the farmers were being forced to stager the marketing.

Punjab extends Lockdown Till May 3

A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 on Tuesday, the Punjab government followed suit and issued an official notification in this regard. Earlier, the state government had declared that the lockdown would remain in place till April 30.

(With ANI Inputs)