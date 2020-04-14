'Anti-COVID Pathsala': Children Of CRPF Soldiers Start Unique Initiative To Raise Awarenes

While India is under nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the drastic spread of deadly coronavirus, the children of CRPF soldiers have come up with “Anti-COVID Pathsala”. The initiative includes a list of the guidelines to combat the pandemic in an A, B, C format for citizens. For instance, 'A for Apple' is replaced with ‘A for Avoid gathering’. The video of over two minutes was shared on the official Twitter handle of CRPF and included all rules from social distancing, to personal hygiene against COVID-19 outbreak, all broken down into the simple form of letters. The video has garnered over 12 thousand views and is being widely appreciated by internet users.

While the world was combatting a global health crisis, CRPF’s concept for ‘Pathsala’ had first come in the mind of a mother of four-year-old while the parent was teaching her daughter, Ananya, the alphabets. According to reports, wife of an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in Kashmir, Aishwariya, had shared the idea of A, B, C for Corona with others which was finally implemented on April 11 along with the contribution of children from classes 3 to 12. According to CRPF DIG (Jammu and Kashmir Zone), the “genesis” of the Pathsala is a young mother teaching the rules to children which shall be implemented to prevent COVID-19 contraction.

Lockdown extended until May 3

In an address on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of 21-day lockdown for the nation to flatten the curve of the pandemic, to May 3. However, he added that the rules will be strictly implied until April 20 after which they might be eased in certain regions. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India have spiked to 10,541 with at least 358 casualties. While children of CRPF soldiers gave the guidelines in A, B, C, format, the PM also touched on the 7 things/steps that citizens should keep in mind while adhering to the nationwide lockdown or the ‘7 point mantra’.

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them

(With agency inputs)