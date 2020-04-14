Maharashtra Dy CM Constitutes Expert Committee To Revive Economy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that a committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest measures to revive the state's economy which is hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis. The state has recorded the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in India and its capital Mumbai has emerged as the epidemic's hotspot. The nationwide lockdown has halted economic activities and is leading to massive job losses in both the informal and formal sectors.

A committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest effective measures to help revive the State's economy that is severely affected by the Corona crisis. The State is fully committed towards reviving its economy & is taking necessary measures. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) April 14, 2020

The lockdown has shuttered business activity in every nook and corner of India's most industrialized State — halting operations at Pune's automobile plants to mining in Nagpur region. The Thackeray government has pledged to provide relief to small businesses through special fiscal packages.

Coronavirus crisis

So far, India has reported 10,815 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 1,190 patients have recovered from the disease while 353 people have died. Maharashtra has reported 2337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 229 patients have recovered and 160 have died. The Coronavirus lockdown, due to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 by the Modi government given the rise in infections.

