The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Maharashtra Dy CM Constitutes Expert Committee To Revive Economy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Economy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that a committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest measures to revive the state's economy

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that a committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest measures to revive the state's economy which is hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis. The state has recorded the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in India and its capital Mumbai has emerged as the epidemic's hotspot. The nationwide lockdown has halted economic activities and is leading to massive job losses in both the informal and formal sectors.

READ | Thousands Violate Lockdown And Gather In Mumbai's Bandra, BJP Says 'Govt Should Answer'

The lockdown has shuttered business activity in every nook and corner of India's most industrialized State — halting operations at Pune's automobile plants to mining in Nagpur region. The Thackeray government has pledged to provide relief to small businesses through special fiscal packages.

READ | Fadnavis Slams Sena's Politicisation Of Bandra Gathering; Appeals To Maharashtra Govt

Coronavirus crisis

So far, India has reported 10,815 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 1,190 patients have recovered from the disease while 353 people have died. Maharashtra has reported 2337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 229 patients have recovered and 160 have died. The Coronavirus lockdown, due to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 by the Modi government given the rise in infections. 

READ | Bandra Incident: CM Uddhav Reassures Migrant Workers, Warns Against Exploiting Sentiments

READ | 'Deplorable & Inexcusable': Congress Condemns Bandra Incident; Asks Centre To Intervene

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Fadnavis
FADNAVIS SPEAKS ON BANDRA INCIDENT
Mumbai
MUMBAI POLICE DETAINS VINAY DUBEY
Mumbai
BANDRA INCIDENT: POLICE FILES FIR
Delhi
RED ZONE CRITERIA BECOMES STRINGENT
MS Dhoni
HUSSEY ON CSK'S PATH AFTER MS DHONI
Congress
CONGRESS CONDEMNS BANDRA INCIDENT