Cat Found In Chennai May Be Deported Back To China Over Coronavirus Fear

A cat from China who is reportedly suspected to have coronavirus infection is facing the threat of deportation at a Chennai port. The stowaway cat had arrived in a box from China about 20 days ago and was held at the port in Chennai by the port authority, confirmed reports. It is now trapped between the controversy of being sent back to China or be handed to PETA India.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's manager of veterinary services, Rashmi Gokhale, dispatched a letter to the Chennai Port Authority explaining that the coronavirus did not spread from the pets like cats and dogs. One cannot contract the COVID-19 from a cat, and neither there was scientific evidence that animals transmitted the disease to humans, as per the media reports.

The American Veterinary Medical Association wrote on its website, "Multiple international health organizations have indicated that pets and other domestic animals are not considered at risk for contracting COVID-19”, in an attempt to make facts clear. As per media reports, the Chennai Port Authority was considering a quarantine facility for the cat. It even suggested that the animal must be sent back to its country of origin.

Read: Australia To Use Biosecurity Law To Restrict Movements Of Coronavirus Patients

Read: Italian Tourist In Jaipur Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cat was found in a container

The cat was reportedly found on the ship destined for Chennai from China. It was found in one of the containers when it was opened to offload goods, mentioned the reports. The vessel was docked off in several countries, including Singapore, Colombo, and elsewhere before it arrived in India. This has sparked mounting fears among the port authorities that the cat, perhaps, must have been infected already, confirmed reports.

PETA India has reportedly expressed concern about deporting the feline as it cited the recent animal cruelty cases in China amid coronavirus outbreak. It told the media that there was a high possibility that the cat would be killed upon reaching China. This is why, PETA said, they have offered to intervene. It further added that the relevant authorities were contacted and PETA informed them saying that it is ready to get the cat vaccinated and quarantined in India in accordance with health safety protocols.

Read: Saudi Arabia Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In The Country

Read: 'Won't Get Help': US Woman With 'all' Coronavirus Symptoms 'denied' Test