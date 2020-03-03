Australia To Use Biosecurity Law To Restrict Movements Of Coronavirus Patients

Attorney General of Australia reportedly said that the nation will be using rarely known biosecurity law to keep a curb and restrict the movements of the people suspected of having the coronavirus. On March 1, Australia confirmed its first community transmission of coronavirus after a doctor contracted it, as per reports. The health officials have commented that the unidentified doctor does not have any overseas travel record in months and had not treated any of the other confirmed cases, as per reports.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Czech Republic Confirms Five Cases Of Epidemic

TUESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus (#COVID19)



What’s new:

• In Australia

• Across the world

• Resources in Farsi

• What we are doing



Read more: https://t.co/sHqKFoX3OH pic.twitter.com/dRe46m4lqU — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) March 3, 2020

Australia reported 33 confirmed cases

Attorney-General Christian Porter reportedly said amid coronavirus outbreak the government is planning to expand the use of a rarely used law that would either designate some places or place the patient in home detention. Porter told the media that under this biosecurity act, people would not be allowed for movements from persons in and out of particular places. Meanwhile, Australia's Department of Health has reported 33 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus on March 3 as the fatal pathogen has now spread to over 60 countries with more than 90,000 confirmed cases and has claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide.

READ: Coronavirus: Centre Advises Citizens To Refrain From Travelling To Affected Countries

[NEWS] Update on COVID-19 in Australia – Community Transmission



A joint statement from Professor Brendan Murphy, Australian Chief Medical Officer, and the Minister for Health about the first community transmission of COVID-19 in Australia. More: https://t.co/zMCEzIOCcu pic.twitter.com/aN9ikPLNZ3 — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) March 2, 2020

According to the official website, out of those 33, 15 were initially reported in the country among people who shared a direct or indirect history of travelling to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Moreover, 10 cases were associated with the Diamond Princess, the quarantined ship in Japan, 7 had a travel history to Iran and one was the case of a health care worker. The Australian authorities have also stated that out of total confirmed cases of coronavirus, 21 have been reported to have recovered but one has “sadly” died.

READ: Civil Aviation Ministry, AAI Hold Meeting To Review Coronavirus Situation

READ: Twitter Advises Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Dread