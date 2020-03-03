'Won't Get Help': US Woman With 'all' Coronavirus Symptoms 'denied' Test

As the deadly coronavirus spreads to more than 60 countries with over 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide, an American citizen with "all symptoms" of infection has called out the testing services of COVID-19 in Seattle on March 3. A Twitter user with the name, 'sketchy lady' described her “incredibly frustrating” experience with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while trying to get tested of the fatal virus even after having a history of chronic bronchitis.

After being on standby by the 'corona helpline' in the city, and making several other calls to care, doctors, the 'urgent care' and the hospital in Seattle, 'sketchy lady' claimed that she got in touch with the lady with the hotline. The Twitter user revealed, that the person on the other side of the helpline was “very kind and professional” but was told that she 'does not qualify for testing'. Furthermore, the internet user was not given any information about the current resources against the coronavirus.

I live in Seattle, I have all symptoms of COVID-19 and have a history of chronic bronchitis.



Since I work in a physical therapy clinic with many 65+ patients and those with chronic illnesses, I decided to be responsible and go to get tested. This is how that went. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

The post by 'sketchy lady' has gone viral on the internet with thousands of people criticising the medical officials and the US task force for the handling of the virus outbreak. She shared an entire thread narrating the incident but also posted an update few hours ago saying that she still has not been tested. However, she called out the medical authorities for testing only those who have been out of America in the last 14 days and the ones who have had contact with the people who have tested positive.

'Who does get tested?'

Furthermore, in Seattle, according to 'sketchy lady', she can only get treated if her symptoms intensify and develop either pneumonia or bronchitis. She further added that is “very likely” in her case. That is when she will not only be tested but also placed under quarantine with medical care. But this remains “frustrating” for her as she is “trying to do everything right” available in the system, and called it “scary” because she might not get help until she “needs life support”. The 'sketchy lady' ended her rant by claiming, “this is not contained” and that “no one knows what's happening” in the United States. She is now in 'home quarantine'.

However, since the 'sketchy lady' witnessed an unsatisfying experience with the medical authorities in the US, the international news agency has stated that increased level of testing for the coronavirus has begun. The death toll of the virus in the United States has reached six including four new deaths announced by the Washington State alone. The King County Executive Dow Constantine in Seattle has also declared an emergency and even said that the county was buying a hotel for it to be used as a hospital for patients who need to be isolated.

