CBI Begins Investigation In IIT-M Student Fathima Lathief's Suicide Case

Fathima Lathief's father, since the suicide of her daughter in the month of November has been alleging that few of the faculties of IIT-M were responsible for the death of Fathima and was asking for a thorough CBI probe since they were not satisfied with the Investigation of the Central crime branch formed by the Tamilnadu police.

FIR filed

Abdul Lathief, father of Fathima personally met Tamilnadu chief minister Edapadi Palanisamy, the DGP of the state, Opposition leader MK Stalin during the initial stages of the case, seeking their support to find the reason behind his daughter's death. He also met home minister Amit shah a few weeks back and requested a CBI probe in this matter as the CCB of Tamilnadu police wasn't able to crack the case.

The central crime branch, a team formed by the Tamil Nadu police conducted probe for a month, they also questioned the alleged faculties of the IITM, questioned other students and also the family members of Fathima Lathief, But there was no development in this case for a quite long time and hence the Tamilnadu government referred the case to the CBI.

A CBI team was formed and the probe has been initiated by the team, an FIR is been registered by the CBI as unusual death case, based on the complaint filed by Lalitha Devi, a professor working in IIT-M and the one who is officiating as warden of the particular hostel where the incident took place.

The CCB team has already shared the related evidence and documents to the CBI team and the actual investigation is yet to begin soon with the questioning of Fathima's father Abdul Lathief.

