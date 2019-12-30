'Kolams' Drawn Outside MK Stalin's House As Agitation Against State Govt Increases

'Kolams' were spotted on Monday morning outside the residence of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin in Chennai as a symbol of agitation against the State government. Stalin posted pictures of kolams on Twitter. The move comes after Chennai police detained eight people, including five young women from Besant Nagar on Sunday morning for drawing kolams. Among the detained were three lawyers who were trying to defend those who were arrested.

The protesters had planned to draw anti- CAA kolams between 7 am and 10 am in Besant Nagar and the police said that they did not have permission to do so. All those who were detained were later released after 10 am after cases on two charges - IPC Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) were filed against them.

The arrest lead to an outrage by citizens as well as members of politicals parties. DMK members MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, MDMK leader Vaiko and MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah all spoke up against the move by the government, with Stalin saying, "The anarchy of the state of anarchy is increasing day by day."

Later in the day, the DMK decided to raise the agitation against the government and asked it's Women's Wing members to draw kolams (rangoli) outside their homes with slogans against the controversial law and National Register of Citizens on December 30.

Kolams were spotted outside the house of Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Sunday evening as well.

