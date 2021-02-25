CBI Issues Statement On Nirav Modi's Extradition; Says 'vindication Of Investigation'

Hailing UK's Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the Nirav Modi extradition case, CBI on Thursday, said that the order reminds fugitives cannot consider themselves 'above the law by changing jurisdictions'. Calling the judgment a 'vindication of its painstaking investigation', CBI stated that it has conducted searches at 42 premises and arrested fifteen persons in connection to the $ 2 billion PNB scam. Modi, who is the prime accused in the PNB scam has been ordered to extradited to India by the UK's Westminster Magistrates’ Court to stand trial for the same case. If extradited, Nirav Modi will be housed in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, UK court says 'has a case to answer for in India’

CBI: 'Vindication of painstaking probe'

"The today’s judgment of Westminster Magistrates’ Court is a significant achievement in the context of CBI's efforts to curb corruption and is a reminder that fugitives, who have eluded the process of law after commission of large value frauds, cannot consider themselves above the process merely because they have changed jurisdictions. The judgment also vindicates the painstaking investigation by CBI, especially since Mr.Nirav Modi had raised various issues with regard to the admissibility of evidence, the fairness of the investigation, trial, prison conditions, availability of health facilities in India, and extraneous consideration, with a view to divert attention from his own acts," read CBI's statement. It also acknowledged the Crown Prosecution service, efforts of various Govt. agencies, especially officers of High Commission of India, London, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, in coordinating the extradition trial, timely submission of evidences and assurances and prompt follow up of the case at all stages.

Nirav Modi extradited to India

Accepting that prima facie, a money laundering case has been established, UK's Westminster Magistrates’ Court judge accepted that Modi threatened witnesses and tampered with evidence. Observing that if Nirav Modi is extradited, there is no evidence to suggest that he will not receive justice, the judge praised the independence of the Indian judiciary. The judge also dismissed Modi's claims that Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to influence case against the billionaire.

Noting the 'Letter of Understanding' has been issued between 2011 and 2017 without being entered in the CBS system of the bank to mislead authorities, the judge did not accept Nirav Modi's claim that he was involved in a legitimate business'. Ruling that there were clearly links between Nirav Modi and other conspirators including bank officials in question, the judge was also satisfied that there is evidence that Modi could be convicted. Stating that Nirav Modi can avail medical treatment of his choice in Mumbai, along with access to bathroom, hygienic food and water, 24x7 security in the prison, the judge ruled that Arthur Road Jail was fit for him, adding that as he had no immediate 'suicide intentions', Modi can face proceedings in a healthier state in India.

Nirav Modi & PNB scam

The 49-year old, wanted by India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to nearly USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) case, has been denied bail at several attempts at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, as the judge ruled there was "substantial risk" that he would fail to surrender and deemed the bail security offered as insufficient. Nirav Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London on March 19 and has been in prison since. During subsequent hearings, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

