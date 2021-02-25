India To Seek Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi’s 'early Extradition' After UK Court Order

Keeping the heat on fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stated that the Centre will liaise with UK authorities early for the extradition of Nirav Modi to India. Modi, who is the prime accused in the PNB scam has been ordered to extradited to India by the UK's Westminster Magistrates’ Court to stand trial for the same case. If extradited, Nirav Modi will be housed in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, UK court says 'has a case to answer for in India’

MEA: 'Will seek early extradition of Nirav Modi'

The government of India will liaise with UK authorities early for the extradition of Nirav Modi to India: Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/tONjSgEiSd — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

PNB scam: Trouble mounts for Nirav Modi as his sister & brother-in-law turn approvers

Nirav Modi extradited to India

Accepting that prima facie, a money laundering case has been established, UK's Westminster Magistrates’ Court judge accepted that Modi threatened witnesses and tampered with evidence. Observing that if Nirav Modi is extradited, there is no evidence to suggest that he will not receive justice, the judge praised the independence of the Indian judiciary. The judge also dismissed Modi's claims that Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to influence case against the billionaire.

Noting the 'Letter of Understanding' has been issued between 2011 and 2017 without being entered in the CBS system of the bank to mislead authorities, the judge did not accept Nirav Modi's claim that he was involved in a legitimate business'. Ruling that there were clearly links between Nirav Modi and other conspirators including bank officials in question, the judge was also satisfied that there is evidence that Modi could be convicted. Stating that Nirav Modi can avail medical treatment of his choice in Mumbai, along with access to bathroom, hygienic food and water, 24x7 security in the prison, the judge ruled that Arthur Road Jail was fit for him, adding that as he had no immediate 'suicide intentions', Modi can face proceedings in a healthier state in India.

Nirav Modi extradition: UK magistrate court concludes final hearing; verdict on Feb 25

Nirav Modi & PNB scam

The 49-year old, wanted by India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to nearly USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) case, has been denied bail at several attempts at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, as the judge ruled there was "substantial risk" that he would fail to surrender and deemed the bail security offered as insufficient. Nirav Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London on March 19 and has been in prison since. During subsequent hearings, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York