CBSE Donates Rs 21 Lakh To PM-CARES Fund For Combating COVID-19

As the nation battles with the ongoing Coronavirus spread, the employees of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday decided to donate Rs 21 lakh to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund as a contribution to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education as in past has decided to contribute 21,00,000 from all employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the government's efforts to fight against the coronavirus," said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) secretary Anurag Tripathi.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses nation on COVID-19, total cases rise to 953

The Group-A employees have decided to donate their two-day salaries and Group-B and C employees will donate their one-day salaries respectively to PM-CARES Fund.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the Coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data available on Sunday, India has registered 979 positive Coronavirus cases and 25 people have died from the virus.

READ | Railways to donate Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund: Piyush Goyal

PM Modi sets up fund to fight Coronavirus

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and is being called PM CARES.

The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members. There are a number of ways to donate to the fund, one of which is via a bank transfer, and donations will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G). As per PM Modi, the fund will also cater to other distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.

READ | CBSE board exams postponed till March 31 due to Coronavirus outbreak, orders HRD Ministry

READ | Coronavirus: CBSE extends application deadline for school affiliation till April 30

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: PTI)