Gen Bipin Rawat Funeral Updates: CDS Laid To Rest With Military Honours, 17-gun Salute

As the nation mourns the unfathomable demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, the Indian Army has left no stone unturned to make arrangements for their last rites. The couple succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. Notably, Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the horrifying episode and was on life support at the Military Hospital in Wellington before he was taken to Bengaluru for further treatment. All efforts are reportedly being made to save his life.