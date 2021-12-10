Last Updated:

Gen Bipin Rawat Funeral Updates: CDS Laid To Rest With Military Honours, 17-gun Salute

Nation salutes and bids final adieu to General Bipin Rawat & DWWA President Mrs Madhulika Rawat as their last rites are performed at Brar Square crematorium in New Delhi.

Written By
Srishti Jha
Breaking news, Gen Bipin Rawat funeral live updates

Image: ANI/PTI

pointer
21:23 IST, December 10th 2021
Ashes of Gen Rawat, his wife to be taken to Haridwar on Dec 11

Ashes' immersion of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be done in Haridwar, Uttarakhand tomorrow around noon. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and several other senior dignitaries from the state to be present on the occasion. 

pointer
19:21 IST, December 10th 2021
Defence Minister of Indonesia signs condolence book on tragic loss of Gen Bipin Rawat

Defence Minister of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto signed the condolence book in Jakarta on the tragic loss of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. He wrote, "CDS Gen Bipin Rawat of the Indian Armed Forces was a good friend and a great Indian patriot. May he rest in peace."

 

pointer
18:49 IST, December 10th 2021
Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt mourns the death of India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

"When it came to performing his duty as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat’s dedication was like that of a saint. He was a simple man, very strict towards doing his duties but equally soft when it came to helping common people. His demise is a big loss for the country", Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt told ANI.

pointer
18:47 IST, December 10th 2021
People of Kashmir pay tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat & other martyrs at the war memorial in Srinagar

"People had requested that they want to pay tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat and soldiers who died in the helicopter crash. This is a tribute from the people of Kashmir at the war memorial in Srinagar", Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Srinagar's Chinar Corps.

 

pointer
18:08 IST, December 10th 2021
People of Srinagar pay candlelight tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat

People of Srinagar paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other army personnel who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

 

pointer
17:47 IST, December 10th 2021
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mourns the loss of Gen Bipin Rawat

"Late General Bipin Rawat was one of the bravest soldiers in the country. His sudden demise is a huge loss for the entire country. We have paid tribute to him. He will forever be in our memories", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

pointer
17:14 IST, December 10th 2021
Final salute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

 

pointer
17:12 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS General Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours at Delhi Cantonment's Brar Square

 

pointer
17:11 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS Rawat & Mrs Madhulika Rawat last rights performed & mortal remains cremated at Delhi Cantonment's Brar Square

 

pointer
17:08 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS Rawat & Mrs Madhulika Rawat laid to rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute

Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites.

 

pointer
17:06 IST, December 10th 2021
General Bipin Rawat & wife Madhulika Rawat's mortal remains consigned to flames as last rites performed

As the nation mourns the unfathomable demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, the Indian Army has left no stone unturned to make arrangements for their last rites. The couple succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. Notably, Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the horrifying episode and was on life support at the Military Hospital in Wellington before he was taken to Bengaluru for further treatment. All efforts are reportedly being made to save his life. 

 

pointer
17:00 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS General Bipin Rawat & wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat accorded absolute military honours during last rites

 

pointer
16:58 IST, December 10th 2021
India's first Chief of Defence Staff laid to rest

General Bipin Rawat's daughters light his funeral pyre as India's first CDS is laid to rest

 

pointer
16:52 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS General Bipin Rawat & his wife Madhulika Rawat's last-rites being performed

 

pointer
16:47 IST, December 10th 2021
Nation says its final goodbyes to CDS General Bipin Rawat; last-rites ceremony underway

 

pointer
16:46 IST, December 10th 2021
Daughters of General Bipin Rawat & Dr Madhulika Rawat will perform last rites

Daughters of General Bipin Rawat & Dr Madhulika Rawat- Tarini & Kritika- will perform last rites at Delhi's Brar Square. 

 

pointer
16:39 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS General Bipin Rawat's last-rites to be performed with full military honours, 17-gun salute

 

pointer
16:32 IST, December 10th 2021
Mortal remains of CDS Rawat & Mrs Rawat carried for lighting of pyre

 

pointer
16:27 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS General Rawat & Mrs Rawat's daughters join last rites

CDS General Rawat & Mrs Rawat's daughters- Kritika and Tarini- join in prayer as the last-rites are performed at Brar Square amid notable civilian, military and ministerial delegates & Envoys. 

 

pointer
16:24 IST, December 10th 2021
Pyre laid down for last rites of CDS Rawat & Madhulika Rawat

 

pointer
16:21 IST, December 10th 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays floral homage to General Rawat at Brar Square

 

pointer
16:15 IST, December 10th 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays final respect to General Rawat & Dr Madhulika Rawat

 

pointer
16:13 IST, December 10th 2021
DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy pays tribute to General Bipin Rawat

 

pointer
16:01 IST, December 10th 2021
Defence Attaches of different nations pay tribute to General Rawat

 

pointer
16:01 IST, December 10th 2021
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain & British High Commissioner Alex Ellis pay tribute

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

 

pointer
15:53 IST, December 10th 2021
Bhutan Army pays tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff

 

pointer
15:49 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS General Rawat & Mrs Rawat's mortal remains' wreath laying ceremony at Brar Square crematorium

The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been laid at Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment. 

 

pointer
15:40 IST, December 10th 2021
Mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat enters funeral site

 

pointer
15:37 IST, December 10th 2021
CDS General Rawat & Mrs Rawat's procession about to reach Brar Square for last rites

 

pointer
15:20 IST, December 10th 2021
French Ambassador mourns the loss of Gen Bipin Rawat

"I wanted to pay tribute & to come in person for that ceremony as we remember him as a great military leader, emphatic, warm, determined & great friend to move forward cooperation with my country. He'll be really fondly remembered", Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France.

Tags: Breaking news, India news, General news
COMMENT