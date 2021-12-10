Gen Bipin Rawat Funeral Updates: CDS Laid To Rest With Military Honours, 17-gun Salute

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
Ashes' immersion of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be done in Haridwar, Uttarakhand tomorrow around noon. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and several other senior dignitaries from the state to be present on the occasion.
Defence Minister of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto signed the condolence book in Jakarta on the tragic loss of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. He wrote, "CDS Gen Bipin Rawat of the Indian Armed Forces was a good friend and a great Indian patriot. May he rest in peace."
"When it came to performing his duty as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat’s dedication was like that of a saint. He was a simple man, very strict towards doing his duties but equally soft when it came to helping common people. His demise is a big loss for the country", Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt told ANI.
"People had requested that they want to pay tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat and soldiers who died in the helicopter crash. This is a tribute from the people of Kashmir at the war memorial in Srinagar", Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Srinagar's Chinar Corps.
People of Srinagar paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other army personnel who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
"Late General Bipin Rawat was one of the bravest soldiers in the country. His sudden demise is a huge loss for the entire country. We have paid tribute to him. He will forever be in our memories", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites.
As the nation mourns the unfathomable demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, the Indian Army has left no stone unturned to make arrangements for their last rites. The couple succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.
The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. Notably, Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the horrifying episode and was on life support at the Military Hospital in Wellington before he was taken to Bengaluru for further treatment. All efforts are reportedly being made to save his life.
General Bipin Rawat's daughters light his funeral pyre as India's first CDS is laid to rest
Daughters of General Bipin Rawat & Dr Madhulika Rawat- Tarini & Kritika- will perform last rites at Delhi's Brar Square.
CDS General Rawat & Mrs Rawat's daughters- Kritika and Tarini- join in prayer as the last-rites are performed at Brar Square amid notable civilian, military and ministerial delegates & Envoys.
Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.
The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been laid at Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment.
"I wanted to pay tribute & to come in person for that ceremony as we remember him as a great military leader, emphatic, warm, determined & great friend to move forward cooperation with my country. He'll be really fondly remembered", Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France.